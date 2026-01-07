Tragic End in Ambalakkavu: Mother and Son Found Dead
A woman and her young son were discovered dead in their Ambalakkavu home. Police suspect murder-suicide, with the mother allegedly killing her child before taking her own life. The investigation continues to determine the circumstances of their deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were discovered dead in Ambalakkavu, police reported on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Shilpa and her son Akshayajith, were found in their residence under suspicious circumstances, prompting an investigation.
Authorities suspect it was a murder-suicide, with speculation that the woman may have killed her child before ending her own life. However, final conclusions are pending a comprehensive post-mortem and investigation to fully uncover the events that led to these tragic deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
