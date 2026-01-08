15 girls rescued from red-light area in Bihar's Saharsa district: Police

Bihar Police on Thursday rescued 15 girls from a red-light area in Saharsa district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Bhartiya Nagar area of the district, DSP Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said.

''The SP office received information about some illegal activities in Bhartiya Nagar. A team, including the SDPO and female officers, went there and rescued 15 girls,'' Singh told reporters. He said the rescued girls include both locals and those from outside the district.

According to a statement by the SP office, ''The girls have been sent to One Stop Centre and Child Line for counselling, medical examination and proper care.'' ''The culprits will be identified and legal action taken against them,'' Singh said.

