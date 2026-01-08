Left Menu

15 girls rescued from red-light area in Bihar's Saharsa district: Police

Bihar Police on Thursday rescued 15 girls from a red-light area in Saharsa district, officials said.Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Bhartiya Nagar area of the district, DSP Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said.The SP office received information about some illegal activities in Bhartiya Nagar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:23 IST
15 girls rescued from red-light area in Bihar's Saharsa district: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police on Thursday rescued 15 girls from a red-light area in Saharsa district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Bhartiya Nagar area of the district, DSP Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said.

''The SP office received information about some illegal activities in Bhartiya Nagar. A team, including the SDPO and female officers, went there and rescued 15 girls,'' Singh told reporters. He said the rescued girls include both locals and those from outside the district.

According to a statement by the SP office, ''The girls have been sent to One Stop Centre and Child Line for counselling, medical examination and proper care.'' ''The culprits will be identified and legal action taken against them,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark sees talks with US as chance for 'dialogue that is needed' over Greenland

Denmark sees talks with US as chance for 'dialogue that is needed' over Gree...

 Denmark
2
Gadgil Committee report implementation could have averted many natural disasters in Kerala: K Surendran

Gadgil Committee report implementation could have averted many natural disas...

 India
3
US STOCKS-Wall St futures dip; defense firms climb as Trump calls for higher budget

US STOCKS-Wall St futures dip; defense firms climb as Trump calls for higher...

 Global
4
Catching efficiency, dropped chances prove to be major point of difference in 2025/26 Ashes

Catching efficiency, dropped chances prove to be major point of difference i...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026