Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Against Gautam

The Delhi High Court mandated the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to eradicate social media posts connecting BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case within 24 hours.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in response to Gautam's defamation suit, restricted the parties from disseminating content implicating the BJP national secretary in the murder as the supposed 'VIP'. The judiciary's directive includes platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X, necessitating removal of the posts in question.

Gautam's legal team argued that his enduring, five-decade reputation was at risk due to unsubstantiated claims circulated by political adversaries. The case, highlighting issues of political smear tactics and media responsibility, will proceed with further hearings scheduled for May 4.