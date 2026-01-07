Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Against Gautam
The Delhi High Court has instructed Congress and AAP to delete social media posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the Ankita Bhandari murder case within 24 hours. A defamation lawsuit claimed these posts were damaging to Gautam's reputation without evidence.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court mandated the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to eradicate social media posts connecting BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case within 24 hours.
Justice Mini Pushkarna, in response to Gautam's defamation suit, restricted the parties from disseminating content implicating the BJP national secretary in the murder as the supposed 'VIP'. The judiciary's directive includes platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X, necessitating removal of the posts in question.
Gautam's legal team argued that his enduring, five-decade reputation was at risk due to unsubstantiated claims circulated by political adversaries. The case, highlighting issues of political smear tactics and media responsibility, will proceed with further hearings scheduled for May 4.
