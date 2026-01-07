Mystery Surrounds the Discovery: Man's Body Found in Gomti River

A grim discovery was made in the Shukul Bazar area when a 45-year-old man's body was pulled from the Gomti River, sparking a murder investigation by local authorities.

Identified as Ramesh Kumar Mallah from Khemmau Mallahan ka Purwa village, the man went missing after leaving home one evening. His family, worried by his absence, found troubling signs including a slipper and bloodstains by the river.

Police, acting on the family and villagers' discovery, retrieved the body with assistance from locals. The Deputy Superintendent of Police has confirmed an ongoing investigation, awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

