Mystery Surrounds the Discovery: Man's Body Found in Gomti River

The body of a man, identified as Ramesh Kumar Mallah, was discovered in the Gomti River. Authorities suspect murder, as evidence of bloodshed was found near the riverbank. A post-mortem examination is underway to unravel the mystery surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery was made in the Shukul Bazar area when a 45-year-old man's body was pulled from the Gomti River, sparking a murder investigation by local authorities.

Identified as Ramesh Kumar Mallah from Khemmau Mallahan ka Purwa village, the man went missing after leaving home one evening. His family, worried by his absence, found troubling signs including a slipper and bloodstains by the river.

Police, acting on the family and villagers' discovery, retrieved the body with assistance from locals. The Deputy Superintendent of Police has confirmed an ongoing investigation, awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

