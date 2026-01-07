Left Menu

Bail Granted in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Stirs Parity Plea

Following the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to five individuals involved in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, another accused, Salim Malik, seeks bail under similar charges. Malik's plea argues for parity with co-accused already granted bail. The court hearing for Malik is set for January 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:18 IST
Bail Granted in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Stirs Parity Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent decision to grant bail to five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case has prompted another accused, Salim Malik, to file a new bail application. Malik argues that he faces similar charges as one of those granted bail and seeks equality in the judicial process.

Malik's bail application, submitted to Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, emphasizes the need for parity, as the Supreme Court had released a co-accused with matching charges. Malik claims that the prosecution's case against him merely portrays him as a local figure associated with protest meetings.

The hearing for Malik's bail is scheduled for January 8. Currently, seven of the 18 charged individuals, including Malik, remain imprisoned. The Supreme Court has imposed conditions on the bails granted, requiring defendants to stay within Delhi's territory and post a personal bond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

 India
2
Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

 India
3
Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

 India
4
European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026