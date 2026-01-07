Bail Granted in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Stirs Parity Plea

The Supreme Court's recent decision to grant bail to five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case has prompted another accused, Salim Malik, to file a new bail application. Malik argues that he faces similar charges as one of those granted bail and seeks equality in the judicial process.

Malik's bail application, submitted to Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, emphasizes the need for parity, as the Supreme Court had released a co-accused with matching charges. Malik claims that the prosecution's case against him merely portrays him as a local figure associated with protest meetings.

The hearing for Malik's bail is scheduled for January 8. Currently, seven of the 18 charged individuals, including Malik, remain imprisoned. The Supreme Court has imposed conditions on the bails granted, requiring defendants to stay within Delhi's territory and post a personal bond.

