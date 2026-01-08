Left Menu

Bomb threat emails target Bihar courts, later found to be hoax

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:41 IST
Bomb threat emails target Bihar courts, later found to be hoax
  • Country:
  • India

Several courts in Bihar on Thursday received bomb threat emails, prompting searches by security forces on the court premises, officials said. The threats were later found to be hoaxes.

Security was tightend at the Patna Civil court following a bomb threat email received by the authorities..

The entire court premises was searched thoroughly but no suspicious object was found, Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI.

The search operation was carried out without causing any inconvenience to the people, she said. ''Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax'', the SP said.

''A bomb threat through email was received by one of the senior judges of Patna civil court on Thursday morning. It was mentioned in the mail that explosives were planted inside the civil court premises. Security was immediately tightened on the court premises, and the bomb disposal squad and dog squad were engaged in the security drill,'' an official said.

Offices within the court premises were thoroughly checked, and nothing was found,'' the SP told PTI. A case has been registered and the cyber cell has also been engaged to trace the origin of the email.

A decision has also been taken to conduct a security audit of the Patna civil court, she added.

Similarly, a bomb threat email was received by the office of the district judge in Araria district, which triggered a swift emergency response and evacuation, Anjani Kumar, Araria SP, told reporters. The mail, which said explosives were planted in the civil court, appeared hoax, he said adding a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

''The mail had some contents in Tamil. It is being investigated'', the SP added.

In Kishanganj, a similar bomb threat email was received by the authorities.

''It was mentioned in the mail that explosives were planted inside Kishanganj civil court premises. The entire premises was evacuated and thoroughly checked, but nothing was found. It turned out to be a hoax only'', Gautam Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kishanganj, told reporters.

