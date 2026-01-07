Bail and Beyond: The Story of the 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

In a significant development on Wednesday, a Delhi court issued release orders for four individuals connected to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, following their successful compliance with the Supreme Court's bail conditions.

Presiding over the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai accepted the bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh from Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan, with each providing two local sureties of equivalent value.

The release of these individuals came after the court received verification reports from the Delhi Police, confirming the validity of the submitted bond sureties and documents.

