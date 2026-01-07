Left Menu

Bail and Beyond: The Story of the 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

A Delhi court ordered the release of four individuals granted bail in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case after they met bail conditions. The additional sessions judge accepted bail bonds, while the fifth accused didn't appear. The Supreme Court had set 11 bail conditions, including location restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development on Wednesday, a Delhi court issued release orders for four individuals connected to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, following their successful compliance with the Supreme Court's bail conditions.

Presiding over the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai accepted the bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh from Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan, with each providing two local sureties of equivalent value.

The release of these individuals came after the court received verification reports from the Delhi Police, confirming the validity of the submitted bond sureties and documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

