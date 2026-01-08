Left Menu

Four-year-old girl found dead in Bihar’s Khagaria, rape suspected

A drone search the next day led to the discovery of her body in a mustard field about 500 metres from her home. He said the girls family has claimed that she was raped and murdered.A forensics team is examining the crime spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said.

PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:02 IST
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place within Gangaur police station limits of the district on Tuesday evening, they said.

Khagaria SP Rakesh Kumar said an 18-year-old boy has been arrested in this connection and further investigation is underway.

Talking to reporters here, Kumar said, ''The girl went missing while playing on Tuesday. A drone search the next day led to the discovery of her body in a mustard field about 500 metres from her home.'' He said the girl's family has claimed that she was raped and murdered.

''A forensics team is examining the crime spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

