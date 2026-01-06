Himachal Pradesh: Pioneering IT in Public Service Delivery

Himachal Pradesh is making significant strides in integrating information technology to enhance public service delivery, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In a meeting of the Society for Promotion of IT and e-Governance, Sukhu emphasized that even the state's most remote areas now benefit from government services available online, marking a milestone in good governance.

Initiatives include AI-powered document verification and a blockchain system being integrated for better data security. Applications such as 'Him Upasthiti' for employee attendance and 'Him Parivar Portal' with socio-economic data aim to ensure service accuracy and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)