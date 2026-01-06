Himachal Pradesh: Pioneering IT in Public Service Delivery
Himachal Pradesh, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is a leader in integrating IT for transparent, efficient public services. Notable initiatives include AI-based document verification and blockchain for data security, enhancing remote accessibility. Programs like 'Him Upasthiti' and 'Him Parivar Portal' are central to this technological evolution.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is making significant strides in integrating information technology to enhance public service delivery, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
In a meeting of the Society for Promotion of IT and e-Governance, Sukhu emphasized that even the state's most remote areas now benefit from government services available online, marking a milestone in good governance.
Initiatives include AI-powered document verification and a blockchain system being integrated for better data security. Applications such as 'Him Upasthiti' for employee attendance and 'Him Parivar Portal' with socio-economic data aim to ensure service accuracy and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)