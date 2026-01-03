BJP's Commitment to Values and Public Service

BJP Rajasthan unit president, Madan Rathore, highlighted the party's commitment to public service and core values during an organizational workshop. The event was described as an opportunity to connect workers with the party's ideals rather than political posturing.

Rathore underscored the importance of family management, suggesting it forms the backbone of an ideal society. He emphasized that the BJP's politics are firmly rooted in service, with public welfare as the ultimate aim.

The workshop, attended by senior leaders, focused on promoting sensitivity and dialogue, reinforcing nationalism and unity, and resolving disputes collectively. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP national general secretary B L Santosh were also present to address the attendees.