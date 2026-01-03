Left Menu

BJP's Commitment to Values and Public Service

BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore emphasized the party's commitment to values, public service, and unity during an organizational workshop. He highlighted the importance of family management, sensitivity, and dialogue. The workshop also featured Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP national general secretary B L Santosh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:42 IST
BJP's Commitment to Values and Public Service
Madan Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Rajasthan unit president, Madan Rathore, highlighted the party's commitment to public service and core values during an organizational workshop. The event was described as an opportunity to connect workers with the party's ideals rather than political posturing.

Rathore underscored the importance of family management, suggesting it forms the backbone of an ideal society. He emphasized that the BJP's politics are firmly rooted in service, with public welfare as the ultimate aim.

The workshop, attended by senior leaders, focused on promoting sensitivity and dialogue, reinforcing nationalism and unity, and resolving disputes collectively. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP national general secretary B L Santosh were also present to address the attendees.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

 Venezuela
2
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India
3
Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

 India
4
Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026