Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Khandwar Majhari

A 7-year-old girl named Shikha died after a tractor hit a boundary wall, causing it to collapse on her. The tragic accident took place in Khandwar Majhari village. Despite efforts to rescue her, she was declared dead upon arrival at the health center. A post-mortem is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:36 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Khandwar Majhari
girl
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Khandwar Majhari village on Wednesday, claiming the life of a young girl named Shikha. The seven-year-old, a Class 1 student, was fatally injured when a boundary wall was knocked down by a tractor.

The incident occurred in the afternoon while Shikha was playing near the wall. Hearing the crash, Savita, a village panchayat assistant, hurried to the scene where she found the young girl trapped beneath the rubble. Villagers quickly assembled to extricate her from the debris.

Shikha was rushed to Patehra Primary Health Centre, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police have taken her body into custody for a post-mortem examination, while local authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play

High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Pow...

 Global
2
US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

 United States
3
Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

Tragic Loss: Three-Year-Old Found in Wheat Field

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026