Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Khandwar Majhari
A 7-year-old girl named Shikha died after a tractor hit a boundary wall, causing it to collapse on her. The tragic accident took place in Khandwar Majhari village. Despite efforts to rescue her, she was declared dead upon arrival at the health center. A post-mortem is underway.
A tragic accident unfolded in Khandwar Majhari village on Wednesday, claiming the life of a young girl named Shikha. The seven-year-old, a Class 1 student, was fatally injured when a boundary wall was knocked down by a tractor.
The incident occurred in the afternoon while Shikha was playing near the wall. Hearing the crash, Savita, a village panchayat assistant, hurried to the scene where she found the young girl trapped beneath the rubble. Villagers quickly assembled to extricate her from the debris.
Shikha was rushed to Patehra Primary Health Centre, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police have taken her body into custody for a post-mortem examination, while local authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
