Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Khandwar Majhari

A tragic accident unfolded in Khandwar Majhari village on Wednesday, claiming the life of a young girl named Shikha. The seven-year-old, a Class 1 student, was fatally injured when a boundary wall was knocked down by a tractor.

The incident occurred in the afternoon while Shikha was playing near the wall. Hearing the crash, Savita, a village panchayat assistant, hurried to the scene where she found the young girl trapped beneath the rubble. Villagers quickly assembled to extricate her from the debris.

Shikha was rushed to Patehra Primary Health Centre, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police have taken her body into custody for a post-mortem examination, while local authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)