UPDATE 1-Protesting French farmers bring tractors to Paris centre

French farmers blockaded sites ‌in Paris on Thursday in protest against a sweeping trade deal the European Union is poised to sign with South American nations and other ⁠local grievances.

Farmers from the Coordination Rurale union had called for protests in Paris amid anger against a free trade agreement between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur, which they fear may flood the country ​with cheap food imports, and the way the government is handling a cattle disease. "We are ‍between resentment and despair. We have a feeling of abandonment, like with Mercosur. We have been abandoned in favour of a space shuttle, an Airbus, or a car," Stephane Pelletier, the deputy president of the union in Vienne, in central France, ⁠told Reuters.

The ‌protest comes days ⁠after the European Commission proposed making 45 billion euros of EU funding available earlier to farmers and agreed to cut import ‍duties on some fertilizers in a bid to win over countries wavering in their support of Mercosur. The deal is ​backed by countries such as Germany and Spain and the Commission appeared to have won ⁠Italy's backing, meaning it would have the votes needed to approve the trade accord with or without French support. A vote ⁠on the deal is expected on Friday.

Farmers are also demanding an end to cow culling prompted by a series of highly contagious lumpy skin disease

, which they consider excessive and advocate for vaccination instead. Dozens ⁠of tractors are parked on the Seine bank below the Eiffel Tower and blockading some accesses ⁠to the city centre from ‌the Peripherique, such as at Porte d'Auteuil.

They made it to the city centre even though French police had imposed a strict ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)