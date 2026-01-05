Tragic Road Accident in Sirhind: Grandmother and Granddaughter Lost
A fatal accident claimed the lives of Manjit Kaur and her granddaughter Khushdeep Kaur in Sirhind when a tanker truck ran them over. Authorities have initiated an investigation, with the tanker held for examination.
A tragic accident in Sirhind resulted in the deaths of Manjit Kaur, 55, and her 14-year-old granddaughter Khushdeep Kaur on Monday. The pair were run over by a tanker truck loaded with ash.
The incident was reported by Ranjit Singh, Manjit Kaur's husband, who described the tanker as approaching from Sirhind's direction. The collision resulted in immediate fatalities for both victims.
According to Sub-Inspector Kulbir Singh of the Fatehgarh Sahib police station, the bodies are currently at the Civil Hospital awaiting postmortem examinations. The police have seized the tanker, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
