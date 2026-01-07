Major E-Cigarette Trafficking Ring Uncovered in Delhi

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a substantial e-cigarette trafficking operation in the capital, arresting one individual and seizing a significant number of prohibited electronic nicotine delivery systems. The operation unfolded in southeast Delhi, shedding light on an extensive racket.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aman Ansari, was apprehended on January 6 while riding a scooter. During a search, six e-cigarettes were found in his possession. Investigators say Ansari disclosed that he was employed by a larger syndicate, receiving a monthly salary to manage the storage and supply of these illegal items.

A raid on a godown in East of Kailash revealed a sizeable stash of banned e-cigarettes; a total of 749 units, 145 refill cartridges, and 278 filters were seized. Authorities have registered a case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and continue to pursue leads to dismantle the remaining network.

(With inputs from agencies.)