Major E-Cigarette Trafficking Ring Uncovered in Delhi

Delhi Police dismantled an illegal e-cigarette trafficking ring, arresting Aman Ansari and seizing a large cache of the banned devices. Ansari, working for a syndicate, revealed details leading to a major recovery from a storage facility. Investigations continue to trace the network's source and supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a substantial e-cigarette trafficking operation in the capital, arresting one individual and seizing a significant number of prohibited electronic nicotine delivery systems. The operation unfolded in southeast Delhi, shedding light on an extensive racket.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aman Ansari, was apprehended on January 6 while riding a scooter. During a search, six e-cigarettes were found in his possession. Investigators say Ansari disclosed that he was employed by a larger syndicate, receiving a monthly salary to manage the storage and supply of these illegal items.

A raid on a godown in East of Kailash revealed a sizeable stash of banned e-cigarettes; a total of 749 units, 145 refill cartridges, and 278 filters were seized. Authorities have registered a case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and continue to pursue leads to dismantle the remaining network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

