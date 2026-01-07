Left Menu

Legal Turmoil Surrounding Homeplus Sale: Kim Byung-ju In the Spotlight

South Korean prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for Kim Byung-ju, head of MBK Partners, amid allegations of fraud connected to the sale of Homeplus. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office is probing whether MBK approved a debt issue knowing a credit downgrade was imminent, potentially harming investors.

South Korean legal authorities have intensified their scrutiny of Kim Byung-ju, chairman of the private equity firm MBK Partners, by requesting a warrant for his arrest. This move comes amid allegations of misconduct related to the sale of the ailing supermarket chain, Homeplus.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has leveled charges of fraud and violations of the Capital Markets Act against Kim and three others. The investigation centers on whether MBK Partners sanctioned Homeplus' debt issuance in 2025 despite awareness of an impending credit downgrade, potentially leading to investor losses.

While MBK Partners is under parallel investigation by the financial market watchdog, it has categorically denied the allegations. In a statement, MBK insisted that the warrant request is based on a distorted view of events and vowed to contest it vigorously in court. Meanwhile, Homeplus's search for new ownership remains stagnant, as reported by local media.

