Nagaland Congress launches 45-day protest against repeal of MGNREGA

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Thursday launched a 45-day statewide agitation against the repeal and renaming of the MGNREGA, alleging that the Centre has dismantled a crucial rights-based livelihood scheme for rural India.

The protest was launched by AICC secretary Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, who is also an MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Employment and Panchayati Raj in presence of NPCC president and MP S Supongmeren Jamir and other senior party leaders at Congress Bhavan here.

Addressing the gathering, Ulaka said the meeting was aimed at exposing what he termed the ''undemocratic'' manner in which the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission–Gramin (VBG RAM-G) Act was passed in Parliament.

Ulaka said the Bill was introduced and passed hurriedly without adequate discussion, effectively replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and diluting its core provisions. He accused the Centre of systematically weakening the scheme over the last 11 years through delayed wage payments, under-funding and denial of material costs.

Highlighting Nagaland's situation, Ulaka claimed that around Rs 103 crore in MGNREGA material costs have been pending with the Centre for the last nine months, while wage payments have also been delayed. He further alleged that Nagaland has one of the lowest MGNREGA wage rates in the country and that it has have not been revised for years.

Announcing the protest roadmap, Ulaka said during the 45-day agitation, press conferences will be held across the state, followed by symbolic fasts, panchayat-level outreach programmes, memoranda submissions to district authorities, and rallies.

NPCC president Jamir described the day as significant, asserting that the Congress has always stood for the rights of grassroots communities. He said MGNREGA, introduced during the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with Sonia Gandhi's leadership, has played a decisive role in poverty reduction and rural uplift.

Chairing the programme, NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo said the protest, titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram,' is being undertaken as per the directive of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

