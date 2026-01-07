Left Menu

US Forces Seize Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker After Pursuit

A Venezuela-linked oil tanker, sanctioned by the US for alleged smuggling, was seized in the North Atlantic by US forces after evading a blockade. The US pursued the tanker since last month and had attempted a previous boarding in the Caribbean.

07-01-2026
In a significant maritime operation, US forces have successfully boarded a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the North Atlantic. The seizure occurred after weeks of pursuit, as the tanker attempted to bypass a US-enforced blockade around Venezuela.

The tanker, sanctioned by the US in 2024, is purportedly involved in smuggling activities for a company associated with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Initial attempts to board the vessel were made by the US Coast Guard in December when the ship was en route to Venezuela.

Despite refusing to allow boarding and making an escape across the Atlantic, the vessel was intercepted by US forces, marking a notable development in maritime enforcement operations.

