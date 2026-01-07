Left Menu

'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram': A Fight for the Right to Work

The Congress has announced a nationwide protest, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', against recent changes to the rural employment law by the Modi government, which they claim threaten the constitutional right to work. They demand the restoration of MGNREGA and the repeal of the VB-G RAM G Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:09 IST
'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram': A Fight for the Right to Work
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a nationwide campaign, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', challenging the Modi government's amendments to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), arguing that these changes undermine citizens' constitutional right to work.

Running from January 10 to February 25, the campaign calls for the repeal of the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act and the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law. The opposition party insists that the changes rob citizens of guaranteed work and wages, compromising the power of local governance at the gram panchayat level.

The Congress has mobilized its organizational machinery, instructing members to engage at every level of governance to advocate for guaranteed work, wages, and accountability, while preparing to contest the centralization of employment policy changes in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy Embrace

North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy ...

 India
2
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
3
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
4
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026