The Congress party has launched a nationwide campaign, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', challenging the Modi government's amendments to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), arguing that these changes undermine citizens' constitutional right to work.

Running from January 10 to February 25, the campaign calls for the repeal of the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act and the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law. The opposition party insists that the changes rob citizens of guaranteed work and wages, compromising the power of local governance at the gram panchayat level.

The Congress has mobilized its organizational machinery, instructing members to engage at every level of governance to advocate for guaranteed work, wages, and accountability, while preparing to contest the centralization of employment policy changes in court.

