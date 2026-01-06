Soren Opposes New VB-G RAM G Act: A Blow to MGNREGA's Essence
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren strongly criticized the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act, claiming it undermines the essence of MGNREGA. Soren insists no compromise on wages, work guarantee, and state rights. Activists fear this new law may worsen distress migration and livelihood insecurity.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act, labelling it a threat to the foundational principles of MGNREGA.
The act, which recently replaced MGNREGA, implemented by the UPA government in 2005, has sparked significant controversy.
Labor rights advocates warn the new law could escalate distress migration, especially in states heavily reliant on rural employment schemes.
