Yemen Crisis: Rift Alert - Saudi and UAE at Odds in Escalating Conflict

The leader of Yemen's southern separatists, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, failed to board a flight to Riyadh, intensifying a brewing crisis between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His absence casts a shadow over attempts to control the escalating military tensions in the region.

Following Zubaidi's unexplained absence, his Southern Transitional Council announced he was managing security operations in Aden. Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council reacted by accusing him of treason, as Saudi forces advanced towards Aden.

Tensions have exposed a fracture within the coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis, with the UAE seeking to influence the region through alliances while Saudi Arabia seeks stability. The situation complicates an ongoing conflict, highlighting the serious political and military divisions among powerful Gulf nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)