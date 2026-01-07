Bihar Minority Commission Sounds Alarm: Rising Mob Attacks on Muslims Labeled as 'Bangladeshis'
The Bihar Minority Commission, led by Chairman Gulam Rasool Balyawi, has raised concerns over increasing mob attacks on Muslims labeled 'Bangladeshis'. Balyawi's letter to the state police urges immediate action per Supreme Court guidelines to prevent mob violence and restore trust among minorities.
- Country:
- India
The Minority Commission of Bihar has raised alarms over escalating incidents of mob violence targeting Muslims falsely accused of being 'Bangladeshis'. In a letter, Chairman Gulam Rasool Balyawi has urged the state police to curb these acts immediately.
Balyawi's concern comes shortly after the NDA's electoral victory in the state. The commissioner's communication to the state police highlights a series of gruesome incidents, including one where victim Atar Hussain died from injuries inflicted in Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district.
The state is urged to implement Supreme Court guidelines to appoint senior police officials to prevent such crimes. Gulam Rasool Balyawi, a JD(U) leader, emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to prevent a further breakdown of communal harmony and trust in the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- minority
- commission
- Muslims
- mob violence
- SC
- directives
- Balyawi
- Nitish Kumar
- JD(U)
ALSO READ
Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Grok AI obscene content issue.
Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI, steps to prevent it: Sources to PTI.
India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation
Trailblazing Partnership Ignites Cybersecurity Innovation at IISc Bengaluru
US Escalates Sanctions with Venezuela-linked Oil Tanker Seizures