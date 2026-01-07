Left Menu

Bihar Minority Commission Sounds Alarm: Rising Mob Attacks on Muslims Labeled as 'Bangladeshis'

The Bihar Minority Commission, led by Chairman Gulam Rasool Balyawi, has raised concerns over increasing mob attacks on Muslims labeled 'Bangladeshis'. Balyawi's letter to the state police urges immediate action per Supreme Court guidelines to prevent mob violence and restore trust among minorities.

The Minority Commission of Bihar has raised alarms over escalating incidents of mob violence targeting Muslims falsely accused of being 'Bangladeshis'. In a letter, Chairman Gulam Rasool Balyawi has urged the state police to curb these acts immediately.

Balyawi's concern comes shortly after the NDA's electoral victory in the state. The commissioner's communication to the state police highlights a series of gruesome incidents, including one where victim Atar Hussain died from injuries inflicted in Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district.

The state is urged to implement Supreme Court guidelines to appoint senior police officials to prevent such crimes. Gulam Rasool Balyawi, a JD(U) leader, emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to prevent a further breakdown of communal harmony and trust in the administration.

