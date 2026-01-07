Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail in ITBP Paper-Leak Scandal

A Delhi court has granted bail to two directors of the Indian Institute of Psychometry involved in the ITBP recruitment paper-leak case. No further custodial interrogation is needed, and the chargesheet has been filed. The accused are to comply with specific court orders while on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted bail to two directors of the Indian Institute of Psychometry implicated in the ITBP recruitment paper-leak case. The court noted that the investigating officer has not sought further custodial interrogation, thus continued incarceration would serve no purpose.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Nupur Gupta awarded bail to Shubhendu Kumar Paul and Jaydeep Goswami, marking a significant development in the case. The court acknowledged that the chargesheet had been filed, and prolonged detention of the accused was unwarranted.

As part of the bail conditions, the accused must attend all court hearings, refrain from tampering with evidence or attempting to influence witnesses, and they are prohibited from leaving the country without permission. The scandal unfolded when the question paper surfaced on WhatsApp prior to the examination, implicating several IIP members and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

