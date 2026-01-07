Left Menu

US Escalates Sanctions with Venezuela-linked Oil Tanker Seizures

In a strategic move, the US has seized two oil tankers—Bella 1 and Sophia—linked to Venezuela for violating sanctions. Amidst tensions, the vessels attempted to avoid US blockades by renaming and reflagging. The seizures signify US commitment to enforcing sanctions targeting sanctioned vessels threatening Western Hemisphere's security.

Updated: 07-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:50 IST
The United States has intensified its sanctions enforcement by seizing two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The operations took place in the North Atlantic and Caribbean, showcasing the US's proactive stance against sanctioned shipping activities.

US European Command confirmed the capture of the tanker Bella 1 for violating US sanctions, highlighting the vessel's attempts to evade detection by undergoing a name change and reflagging under Russian colors. The US military handed over the tanker to law enforcement authorities following the operation.

The US also took control of the tanker Sophia. These actions follow shortly after a US military raid in Caracas, capturing former President Nicolás Maduro, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to disrupt sanctioned oil operations threatening regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

