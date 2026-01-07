US Escalates Sanctions with Venezuela-linked Oil Tanker Seizures

The United States has intensified its sanctions enforcement by seizing two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The operations took place in the North Atlantic and Caribbean, showcasing the US's proactive stance against sanctioned shipping activities.

US European Command confirmed the capture of the tanker Bella 1 for violating US sanctions, highlighting the vessel's attempts to evade detection by undergoing a name change and reflagging under Russian colors. The US military handed over the tanker to law enforcement authorities following the operation.

The US also took control of the tanker Sophia. These actions follow shortly after a US military raid in Caracas, capturing former President Nicolás Maduro, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to disrupt sanctioned oil operations threatening regional stability.

