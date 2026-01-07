US Escalates Sanctions with Venezuela-linked Oil Tanker Seizures
In a strategic move, the US has seized two oil tankers—Bella 1 and Sophia—linked to Venezuela for violating sanctions. Amidst tensions, the vessels attempted to avoid US blockades by renaming and reflagging. The seizures signify US commitment to enforcing sanctions targeting sanctioned vessels threatening Western Hemisphere's security.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has intensified its sanctions enforcement by seizing two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The operations took place in the North Atlantic and Caribbean, showcasing the US's proactive stance against sanctioned shipping activities.
US European Command confirmed the capture of the tanker Bella 1 for violating US sanctions, highlighting the vessel's attempts to evade detection by undergoing a name change and reflagging under Russian colors. The US military handed over the tanker to law enforcement authorities following the operation.
The US also took control of the tanker Sophia. These actions follow shortly after a US military raid in Caracas, capturing former President Nicolás Maduro, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to disrupt sanctioned oil operations threatening regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- oil tankers
- Venezuela
- sanctions
- Bella 1
- Sophia
- Hezbollah
- Marinera
- Caribbean
- North Atlantic
ALSO READ
Sanctioned Vessel M/T Sophia Apprehended by US Forces
Russian Naval Escort for Aging Oil Tanker Bella 1
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Rock Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Disarmament Talks
Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon
Airstrikes Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Amid Disarmament Efforts