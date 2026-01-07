CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the illegal mining operations in the state's Sahibganj district. On Wednesday, a six-member team from the CBI arrived to delve into the case, following a decisive order.

The CBI team, operating under a veil of anonymity, initially visited the district mining office. They meticulously reviewed documents before heading to Sakrigali to inspect a boat that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized earlier, cross-referencing the seizure lists with other pertinent documents.

Further probing led the CBI to Nimbu Pahar's stone quarries in Mahadevganj and Chua Mauza. Their comprehensive examination extended to Basa's Sankat Mochan Mines. These actions mark an intensified effort to investigate the controversy surrounding the illegal mining activities, as the Supreme Court recently dismissed Jharkhand's petition against the CBI probe.

