High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

Britain provided crucial support to the U.S. in seizing a Russian oil tanker in the North Atlantic. The effort targeted sanctions evasion networks linked to Russia and Iran. The joint operation involved military and surveillance assistance, all while adhering to international law.

Updated: 07-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:12 IST
The United Kingdom has confirmed its involvement in a coordinated operation led by the United States to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic. According to the Ministry of Defence, Britain's participation involved planned operational support upon the request of U.S. authorities.

Officials detailed that the British armed forces contributed a military vessel and aerial surveillance by the Royal Air Force to assist American forces in tracking the targeted vessel. This move comes as part of a broader initiative to counteract international sanction evasion networks linked to both Russia and Iran.

Defence Secretary John Healey highlighted the international significance of targeting the tanker, now known as Marinera, by describing it as being connected to 'nefarious' networks. The operation, fully compliant with international law, underscores a united front in combating global sanctions violations.

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education's AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

