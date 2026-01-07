High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

The United Kingdom has confirmed its involvement in a coordinated operation led by the United States to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic. According to the Ministry of Defence, Britain's participation involved planned operational support upon the request of U.S. authorities.

Officials detailed that the British armed forces contributed a military vessel and aerial surveillance by the Royal Air Force to assist American forces in tracking the targeted vessel. This move comes as part of a broader initiative to counteract international sanction evasion networks linked to both Russia and Iran.

Defence Secretary John Healey highlighted the international significance of targeting the tanker, now known as Marinera, by describing it as being connected to 'nefarious' networks. The operation, fully compliant with international law, underscores a united front in combating global sanctions violations.

