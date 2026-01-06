North Atlantic Right Whales Show Signs of Hope Amid Population Struggles

In a promising turn for the North Atlantic right whale, one of Earth's rarest species, experts have observed an uptick in calf births this year. Despite the encouragement, scientists stress that further efforts are necessary to stave off extinction risks.

With an estimated population of 384, these whales have increased by over 7 percent since 2020, according to researchers. Fifteen calves have been identified in recent months, a figure surpassing those of recent winters. But, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns the species requires much higher birth rates for a sustainable recovery.

Threatened by ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear, the whales need stringent regulations, argues Gib Brogan of Oceana. Currently, a moratorium pauses federal protective measures until 2028. Without immediate action, achieving a robust reproductive rate of 50 calves annually seems unlikely.