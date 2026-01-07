Left Menu

Dramatic Courtroom Escape: Convicts Flee Pakur District Court

Two murder convicts, Naren Mahli and Shivdhan Mahli, evaded police custody and escaped from Pakur District Court after being found guilty. Authorities are investigating potential security lapses and conducting raids at potential hideouts. The convicts were involved in a murder over a land dispute, with a case initiated in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Pakur District Court, two murder convicts made a daring escape on Wednesday, raising questions about security protocols. The convicts, Naren Mahli and Shivdhan Mahli, orchestrated their getaway shortly after a guilty verdict was delivered by the court.

Pakur Superintendent of Police, Nidhi Dwivedi, confirmed the incident and announced that a thorough investigation is underway to determine if negligence or a security lapse facilitated the escape. Dwivedi assured that strict action will follow against those found responsible based on the inquiry's outcome.

The convicts were implicated in the murder of Bholanath Mahli due to a land dispute, a crime reported in early 2019 by the victim's daughter. As police intensify their search efforts, raids are being conducted at potential hideouts to apprehend the fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

