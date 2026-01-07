Bridgewater Associates Taps Veteran Bob Prince as New Board Chair

Bridgewater Associates, a leading hedge fund, announced on Wednesday that Bob Prince, a seasoned veteran with nearly forty years at the firm, will be the new chair of its board of directors. This move follows the hedge fund's impressive returns in 2025.

Prince takes over from outgoing chair Mike McGavick, while Margo Cook remains on the board as an external director. Prince expressed enthusiasm for his new role, highlighting his long-standing dedication to the firm's mission and strategy.

Since its founding by Ray Dalio, Bridgewater has grown to manage approximately $92 billion in assets, employing innovative strategies like risk parity and AI-driven funds. The firm saw significant gains in 2024, benefiting from market dynamics such as U.S. stock performance and geopolitical influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)