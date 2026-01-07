Left Menu

Bridgewater Associates Taps Veteran Bob Prince as New Board Chair

Bridgewater Associates has appointed veteran investor Bob Prince as its new board chair following exceptional returns in 2025. Prince, with a history spanning four decades at the firm, replaces Mike McGavick. Bridgewater, under new leadership, continues to advance innovative investment strategies, facilitated by AI and macro funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bridgewater Associates, a leading hedge fund, announced on Wednesday that Bob Prince, a seasoned veteran with nearly forty years at the firm, will be the new chair of its board of directors. This move follows the hedge fund's impressive returns in 2025.

Prince takes over from outgoing chair Mike McGavick, while Margo Cook remains on the board as an external director. Prince expressed enthusiasm for his new role, highlighting his long-standing dedication to the firm's mission and strategy.

Since its founding by Ray Dalio, Bridgewater has grown to manage approximately $92 billion in assets, employing innovative strategies like risk parity and AI-driven funds. The firm saw significant gains in 2024, benefiting from market dynamics such as U.S. stock performance and geopolitical influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

