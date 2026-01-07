Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Mahadev Betting Scam

The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 92 crore in assets tied to the Mahadev online betting app. Key figures, including Sourabh Chandrakar, are allegedly involved, with illegal proceeds laundered via intricate financial networks. Extradition efforts are underway for the main suspects in this high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:20 IST
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Mahadev Betting Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on illegal betting operations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the seizure of assets worth Rs 92 crore. This includes properties and bank deposits tied to the Mahadev online betting app scam, which allegedly involves top politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

The ED's probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has led to the attachment of bank deposits exceeding Rs 74.28 crore associated with entities like Perfect Plan Investment LLC and Exim General Trading - GZCO, linked to key suspects Sourabh Chandrakar, Anil Kumar Agarwal, and Vikas Chhaparia.

Chandrakar and others are accused of orchestrating an intricate scheme to launder proceeds through complex networks, including benami bank accounts. The illicit funds were reportedly funneled through hawala channels and invested back into the Indian stock market under the guise of foreign portfolio investments.

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026