JNU Teachers Stand Against Criminalisation of Campus Protests

The JNU Teachers' Association has criticized the university and Delhi Police for filing an FIR over slogans raised during a campus event, alleging it criminalizes protest. They argue this action follows a pattern of suppressing dissent, and insist that JNU's spirit of resistance remains strong.

Updated: 07-01-2026 23:04 IST
  • India

On Wednesday, the JNU Teachers' Association openly criticized the university administration for filing an FIR regarding slogans raised at a campus event, accusing both the administration and the Delhi Police of criminalizing protest.

The teachers' association referred to an event organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) to commemorate the sixth anniversary of a January 5, 2020 campus attack. During this event, slogans reportedly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were raised, prompting an FIR following a complaint from the university.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association condemned these actions, drawing parallels to a 2016 incident where slogans led to a sedition charge. The association claimed these measures aim to delegitimize dissent and erode the university's democratic ethos. JNUTA emphasized its commitment to defending the university against perceived authoritarian actions, while urging vigilance among faculty members.

