A Capitol Siege Revisited: Police Officers Reflect on Trauma and Redemption

Donald Trump's second inauguration brought fresh turmoil for Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and his peers. Trump pardoned 1,500 individuals involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, complicating officers' healing processes. Faces of the unrest, officers like Daniel Hodges and Adam Eveland, grapple with downplaying narratives and long-term physical and emotional scars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:23 IST
On January 20, 2025, as Donald Trump took the presidential oath for a second time, Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell disconnected from the digital world. However, his respite was short-lived. That evening, his phone lit up with unexpected news: Trump had pardoned 1,500 people convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, riot, including some who had injured Gonell as he defended the Capitol.

Fast forward to today, officers like Daniel Hodges still wrestle with the aftermath. Hurt and crushed during the attacks, they now endure a whitewashing of events by the former president and some lawmakers. Despite undeniable evidence of violence, the incident's narrative continues to evolve, prompting significant public discourse and backlash.

Not all is bleak. The Capitol Police Department, under former Chief Thomas Manger, has fortified its ranks, enhancing training, equipment, and officer support. Yet, as former officer Winston Pingeon and others push for healing, they encounter barriers of public perception and personal trauma. Pingeon confronts his past through art and advocacy, while Gonell and contemporaries share their stories, hoping for understanding and change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

