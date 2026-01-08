Ecuador's Extradition Challenges Over Alleged Crime Boss: A Legal Tug of War

Ecuador's government has lodged a formal protest against a Spanish court's decision to release William Joffre Alcivar Bautista, an alleged crime boss accused of orchestrating a violent attack on a TV station in 2024.

Arrested in Spain alongside his brother, Alcivar faced charges related to terrorism, car bombings, and other serious crimes. Despite Spain's High Court approving his extradition on certain conditions, his release followed Ecuador's failure to provide the necessary guarantees.

Ecuador's Interior Minister, John Reimberg, claims all required documentation was submitted. With ongoing efforts to have Alcivar re-apprehended, the country is grappling with the broader implications of the case amid its declared war on criminal gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)