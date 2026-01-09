Trump says oil companies will spend at least $100 billion in Venezuela

‌U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠said on Thursday that oil ​companies will ‍spend at least $100 ⁠billion ‌in ⁠Venezuela.

Trump made his ‍comments to ​Fox News' "Hannity" ahead ⁠of a meeting ⁠with oil executives ⁠on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)