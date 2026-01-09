Trump says oil companies will spend at least $100 billion in Venezuela
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 07:48 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that oil companies will spend at least $100 billion in Venezuela.
Trump made his comments to Fox News' "Hannity" ahead of a meeting with oil executives on Friday.
