FIR against four in Beed for raising over Rs 4 cr illegally to ‘support’ Palestine; 2 held

Four persons have been booked in Maharashtras Beed district for allegedly collecting more than Rs 4 crore fraudulently by claiming the money would support Palestine amid the war with Israel, a police official said.Since fighting between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, the overall Palestinian death toll stands at 71,391, while another 1,71,279 have been wounded.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 09-01-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 08:47 IST
Four persons have been booked in Maharashtra's Beed district for allegedly collecting more than Rs 4 crore fraudulently by claiming the money would support Palestine amid the war with Israel, a police official said.

Since fighting between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, the overall Palestinian death toll stands at 71,391, while another 1,71,279 have been wounded. More than 400 deaths have been reported since a ceasefire was reached to halt fighting in Gaza in October 2025.

"Local police and its anti-terrorism unit had specific information about suspected terror funding. A search was conducted at Patrud village in Majalgaon. The accused have collected over Rs 4 crore under the pretext of support to Palestine,'' the official said on Thursday.

"The money was collected in the bank account of a trust not registered with the charity commissioner. This makes the collection of funds illegal. A case of cheating and fraud has been registered by Majalgaon rural police against the four, two of whom have been arrested," he said.

Police are verifying if the accused have links with any proscribed organisation and if the amount collected by them was part of terror funding, the official added.

