UN Experts Decry US Strike on Venezuela as Grave Breach of International Law

United Nations experts issued a forceful condemnation today following the large-scale U.S. military operation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, including the bombardment of Caracas and other cities and the forcible abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his spouse. The experts warned that the attack represents a “grave, deliberate violation” of foundational international law and a direct threat to regional and global stability.

According to the experts, the unprovoked use of armed force on Venezuelan territory constitutes a clear breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits threats or acts of force against a nation’s territorial integrity or political independence. They further noted that the operation may qualify as the international crime of aggression, attributable to political and military leaders involved in planning and executing the strike.

Civilian casualties remain unconfirmed. The experts stressed that the attack is compounded by a preceding series of unlawful coercive measures—including a naval blockade, military seizure of tankers, and the extrajudicial killing of at least 115 civilians accused of drug-trafficking links. Such actions, they said, stand in violation of international humanitarian law and the non-derogable right to life.

Legal concerns: head-of-state immunity and the erosion of global norms

The experts referenced long-standing customary international law protecting sitting heads of state from the criminal jurisdiction of foreign courts—an immunity reaffirmed by the International Court of Justice’s 2002 “Arrest Warrant” ruling. They emphasized that this immunity applies irrespective of political recognition or diplomatic friction.

They warned that the current attack cannot be viewed in isolation but as part of a wider pattern of escalating disregard for international law, citing a string of recent incidents: coercive diplomacy, military interventions, reprisals against International Criminal Court officials, and pressure on UN mandates.

“Taken together, these practices challenge the very principle that state power must be constrained by law,” the experts stated. “If tolerated, they would normalise lawlessness and undermine the global legal order.”

US declarations raise alarm over sovereignty and resource exploitation

The experts expressed deep concern over subsequent public remarks by the U.S. President claiming Washington would “rule the country until a safe and proper transition” and plans to extract “a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground.”

They described these statements as blatant violations of the Venezuelan people’s right to self-determination, protected under Article 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which the United States has been bound since 1992. They warned that Venezuela’s vast reserves—including the world’s largest proven oil deposits—must not be exploited under the guise of occupation, transition management, or regime change.

Call for global action and accountability

The experts underscored that Latin America, though scarred by a history of external interventions, holds a long tradition of resistance and democratic struggle. The future of Venezuela, they said, must be shaped by Venezuelans themselves, through sovereign decision-making grounded in human rights, judicial independence, and inclusive political participation—especially for women.

They urged UN Member States to condemn the U.S. aggression and take decisive action to prevent further violations of international law.

“Upholding international law is essential to preserving a democratic and equitable global order,” they said.