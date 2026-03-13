Switzerland's Bold EU Ties Move Sparks Sovereignty Debate

The Swiss government has introduced a new draft law aimed at strengthening its economic relationship with the European Union, passing the matter to parliament for approval. Should it pass, the proposal may encounter hurdles at a national referendum due to resistance from nationalists apprehensive about national sovereignty.

The Federal Council asserts that the measures are in Switzerland's best interests, ensuring continued economic ties with the EU, Switzerland's primary trading partner. In light of ongoing geopolitical tensions, maintaining stable and dependable relations with neighboring European countries is deemed strategically significant, according to the council.

Originally agreed upon in December 2024, the council suggests that the deal would provide certainty for Switzerland's export-driven economy and help secure its future prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)