Death toll rises to 7 in Belagavi sugar factory explosion

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:47 IST
The toll from the boiler explosion at a sugar factory here climbed to seven following four more deaths on Thursday, police sources said.

The explosion took place at Inamdar Sugar Factory at Marakumbi in Belagavi district on Wednesday, initially killing three people. The incident had left five others wounded. The lone survivor of the blast is in a critical condition, police sources said.

