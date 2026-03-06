Left Menu

Escalation in Beirut: New Wave of Conflict with Hezbollah

In a significant escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, displacing many. Meanwhile, Hezbollah countered an Israeli incursion near Khiyam. The Middle East tension flared following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran. Hundreds have been killed or wounded, intensifying regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Israeli airstrikes devastated southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah strongholds as fierce conflict intensifies. Thousands of Lebanese have fled from their homes following Israeli orders to vacate the densely populated Hezbollah areas as tensions escalate, lighting up the night sky with explosions.

On Friday morning, Hezbollah reported engaging Israeli forces in a heated skirmish near Khiyam, urging residents close to the border to evacuate. This abrupt burst of hostility arose when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel, reigniting conflict nearly 15 months after a truce was established post the significant 2024 war.

As the chaos unfolds, scenes of destruction and displacement are prominent. Jamal Seifeddin, displaced from Beirut's southern suburbs, lamented over hardships faced by civilians now sleeping in open-air conditions. Amid mounting casualties reported by Lebanon's health ministry, international voices like the U.N.'s Volker Turk have criticized Israel's evacuation orders on humanitarian grounds.

