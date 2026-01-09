A United Nations human rights expert today underscored that any future transition in Venezuela must be rooted in international human rights law, anchored in truth and accountability, and shaped decisively by the Venezuelan people themselves — not imposed externally — marking a pivotal moment for technology to drive justice, transparency, and citizen empowerment in a deeply unstable context.

Bernard Duhaime, UN Special Rapporteur on truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-repetition, framed his remarks against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical turmoil and unanswered questions about external intervention that many legal analysts say breach the UN Charter and foundational international norms.

“At this time of immense uncertainty, protecting rights, addressing past abuses, and securing future guarantees is the only pathway to lasting peace and dignity,” Duhaime said, emphasizing that these objectives depend on technology-enabled systems for documentation, data integrity, and inclusive participation.

A New Civic-Tech Frontier for Transitional Justice

In contextualizing what a future transition must deliver, Duhaime stressed that:

Digital truth platforms are essential to document past abuses transparently and securely

Data-driven accountability systems can help deliver reparations and prevent recurrence

Citizen-centric tech interfaces must enable meaningful participation from women, youth, and marginalized groups

These priorities align with emerging UN frameworks that increasingly recognize technology as a core component of modern transitional justice — ensuring not just record-keeping, but empowerment and agency for affected populations. (OHCHR)

Rejecting External Imposition, Demanding Innovation

Duhaime warned that transitions dictated by foreign powers — whether military, political, or economic — undermine legitimacy and rights protections. “A transition cannot be imposed by foreign powers,” he said, advocating for locally owned, digitally supported processes that respect sovereignty and dignity. (Scoop)

With ongoing international attention on Venezuela — including debate around recent external military involvement that many experts say violates international law and the UN Charter — the need for tech-enabled rights protection is more urgent. (Wikipedia)

Tech Innovation Meets Human Rights Implementation

Duhaime also highlighted the danger of excluding human rights from reconstruction and investment agendas — warning that commercial or geopolitical interests alone cannot define Venezuela’s future without risking further marginalization and instability. (Scoop)

To ensure a sustainable, rights-based transition, he stressed:

Open digital repositories of verified testimony and evidence

Blockchain-anchored integrity systems for reparations tracking

AI-augmented analytics to identify patterns of rights violations and power abuses

Such innovations can provide trust, transparency, and durable institutional memory to break cycles of impunity.

Call to Action for Early Adopters

Technology developers, policy innovators, civic-tech organizations, and human rights data scientists are urged to collaborate with UN mandates, civil society, and Venezuelan civil actors to:

Build scalable truth and accountability platforms

Prototype secure digital participation tools

Engage with UN human rights mechanisms on transitional justice tech standards

As Duhaime reiterated his readiness to support all parties involved in designing a transition that respects human rights and people’s aspirations, the call for tech-centered solutions has never been clearer. (Scoop)

Background

Bernard Duhaime is the UN Special Rapporteur on truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, a mandate focused on ensuring accountability, documentation of rights violations, and institutional reforms in countries emerging from conflict or authoritarian rule. (OHCHR)