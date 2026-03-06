Left Menu

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

‌A fifth casualty from last week's speedboat attack on ‌Cuba has been confirmed, ‌the Cuban interior ministry said on Thursday night. Roberto Alvarez Avila ⁠died ​on ⁠March 4 in the hospital, ⁠the Cuban authorities said, where ​he was being held ⁠after being injured in an incident ⁠in ​which Cuban forces killed four Cuban ⁠nationals and wounded six others aboard ⁠a ⁠speedboat that entered Cuban waters.

