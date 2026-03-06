Left Menu

US ICE arrested journalist in Nashville without arrest warrant, her lawyers say

A reporter working for local news ​outlet Nashville Noticias was arrested by the ​U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in ‌Nashville ​without a warrant, an emergency petition filed by her attorneys in federal court said. Nashville Noticias said on Thursday the journalist, Estefany Maria Rodriguez Flores, ‌was taken to an ICE detention center and remained in custody.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 08:23 IST
US ICE arrested journalist in Nashville without arrest warrant, her lawyers say

A reporter working for local news ​outlet Nashville Noticias was arrested by the ​U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in ‌Nashville ​without a warrant, an emergency petition filed by her attorneys in federal court said.

Nashville Noticias said on Thursday the journalist, Estefany Maria Rodriguez Flores, ‌was taken to an ICE detention center and remained in custody. ICE did not respond to a request for comment. Rodriguez Flores is from Colombia, has lived in the U.S. for five years, and "frequently reports on ‌stories critical of ICE," her lawyers said in a court filing in the U.S. District Court for ‌the Middle District of Tennessee.

The media outlet said the reporter was with her husband outside a gym on Wednesday when the vehicle they were in, which was marked with the Nashville Noticias logo, was surrounded and she was detained. U.S. ⁠District Judge ​Eli Richardson directed federal ⁠immigration officials to give their preliminary response to the emergency petition by Friday. Rodriguez Flores had a meeting scheduled for March ⁠17 with ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, her lawyers said. ICE has been at the heart of President Donald ​Trump'simmigration crackdown that rights advocates say violates free speech and due process rights. Human rights groups say it ⁠has made the environment unsafe for citizens and immigrants, especially after two separate January fatal shootings of U.S. citizens by ⁠federal ​agents in Minnesota. Around the country, at least eight people have died in ICE detention centers since the start of 2026, following at least 31 deaths last year.

Trump has said his policies ⁠aim to curb illegal immigration and improve domestic security. Rodriguez Flores arrived in the U.S. on a tourist ⁠visa, filed for political asylum, ⁠subsequently married a U.S. citizen and has a valid work permit, the filing said. She and her husband have filed for permission to adjust her ‌status to ‌lawful permanent resident, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Mi...

 Global
2
TN govt prohibits private schools from hosting political, ideological, or communal activities

TN govt prohibits private schools from hosting political, ideological, or co...

 India
3
Japan says second Japanese person is detained in Iran

Japan says second Japanese person is detained in Iran

 Japan
4
ED raids against Reliance Power Ltd. in Mumbai, Hyderabad

ED raids against Reliance Power Ltd. in Mumbai, Hyderabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026