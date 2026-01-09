Himachal High Court Mandates Timely Panchayati Elections Despite State Plea

The Himachal High Court has rejected the state government's plea for a six-month delay in conducting elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and urban local bodies, ordering them to occur before April 30, 2026. This move comes despite the state's claims of extensive damage and logistical challenges.

A Division bench, including Justice Vivek Thakur and Justice Romesh Verma, responded to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Mandeep Chandel, directing the state to finalize the election process by February 28. The court took into account the impracticality of setting up polling booths during March, due to upcoming board examinations.

The State Election Commission and the government faced opposition criticism for allegedly avoiding facing elections. The court also acknowledged census duties starting in May and the difficulty of holding elections during the monsoon season. The Panchayati Raj Institutions' five-year term and urban local body tenures are set to end between January and February 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)