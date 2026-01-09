Left Menu

Cracking Down on Unlawful Online Solicitation by Legal Agents

The Indian patent office, CGPTDM, warns advocates and agents against online advertising, which violates the Advocates Act, 1961. A public notice names 17 entities that advertise illegal legal services. Only authorized advocates or registered agents may practice and file trademarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Patent Office, known as CGPTDM, has issued a stern warning to advocates and their agents, highlighting illegal advertising practices online. This comes as a response to activities that breach the Advocates Act, 1961 by soliciting legal services on digital platforms.

In its public notice, CGPTDM specifically mentions 17 entities such as onlinelegalindia.com and cleartax.in, which have been engaged in these prohibited activities, offering trademark registration services unlawfully throughout India. These practices directly contravene strict regulations that govern the legal profession.

Emphasizing the legal frameworks, CGPTDM clarified that only 'Registered Trade Mark Agents' or authorized advocates are allowed to operate before the Registrar of Trade Marks. Stakeholders are advised against engaging with unauthorized entities and directed to official online avenues for filing trademark applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

