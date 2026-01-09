Sri Lankan Speaker Rejects Motion Against Judicial Commission

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne on Friday rejected a motion proposed by the Opposition that sought to form a parliamentary select committee to investigate the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) conduct.

The motion, initiated in November, aimed to scrutinize the JSC's roles in appointments, promotions, transfers, dismissals, and disciplinary actions affecting judicial officers.

In his ruling, Wickramaratne asserted that the JSC embodies the judicial power conferred by the people and is thus safeguarded by the Constitution, which protects judicial independence and prohibits parliamentary encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)