Sri Lankan Speaker Rejects Motion Against Judicial Commission

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker, Jagath Wickramaratne, dismissed a motion by the Opposition to form a select committee to investigate the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) conduct. He emphasized constitutional protection of judicial independence, stating that Parliament cannot interfere with the judiciary, despite the Opposition's claims of parliamentary supremacy.

Updated: 09-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne on Friday rejected a motion proposed by the Opposition that sought to form a parliamentary select committee to investigate the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) conduct.

The motion, initiated in November, aimed to scrutinize the JSC's roles in appointments, promotions, transfers, dismissals, and disciplinary actions affecting judicial officers.

In his ruling, Wickramaratne asserted that the JSC embodies the judicial power conferred by the people and is thus safeguarded by the Constitution, which protects judicial independence and prohibits parliamentary encroachment.

