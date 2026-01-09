Left Menu

Navy Chief Reviews Combat Readiness Amidst Growing Maritime Security Concerns

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assessed the Indian Navy's readiness in the Bay of Bengal and eastern Indian Ocean against evolving security dynamics. With complex drills and strategic posturing, the Admiral highlighted the importance of trained personnel and advanced systems for national maritime security amid increasing regional tensions.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi conducted an extensive review of India's naval combat readiness in the Bay of Bengal and the eastern Indian Ocean, amidst a heightened multi-threat environment.

Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy emphasizes its strategic stance in crucial sea lanes, adapting to evolving regional security dynamics. On Thursday, Admiral Tripathi assessed the Eastern Fleet's operational readiness from on board its units.

He commended the Eastern Naval Command for maintaining high vigilance and capability across maritime operations, underlining the impact of skilled personnel in optimizing modern weapons and systems for national defense within a connected operational framework.

