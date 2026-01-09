Navy Chief Reviews Combat Readiness Amidst Growing Maritime Security Concerns

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi conducted an extensive review of India's naval combat readiness in the Bay of Bengal and the eastern Indian Ocean, amidst a heightened multi-threat environment.

Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy emphasizes its strategic stance in crucial sea lanes, adapting to evolving regional security dynamics. On Thursday, Admiral Tripathi assessed the Eastern Fleet's operational readiness from on board its units.

He commended the Eastern Naval Command for maintaining high vigilance and capability across maritime operations, underlining the impact of skilled personnel in optimizing modern weapons and systems for national defense within a connected operational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)