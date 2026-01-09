Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh: A New Dawn for Dantewada

In a significant development, 63 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, signifying a shift towards peace and reintegration. Among them were 36 individuals collectively carrying bounties worth over Rs 1.19 crore, according to senior police officials.

The surrender came under the 'Poona Margem' initiative, aimed at transitioning from rehabilitation to social reintegration. Influenced by the state government's policies, 18 women were also among those who turned themselves in to police and CRPF officials.

These cadres were active in various parts of Bastar and bordering Odisha. Their ranks included significant figures like Paklu, Mohan, and his wife Sumitra, all carrying substantial bounties. The state offers Rs 50,000 immediate assistance to each surrendered individual under its rehabilitation plan, as efforts intensify to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

