Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh: A New Dawn for Dantewada

Sixty-three Naxalites, including 36 with bounties, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. Influenced by rehabilitation initiatives, they turned themselves in to authorities. Among them were high-ranking members active in Bastar and Odisha. The government offers rehabilitation support, enhancing efforts to end Naxalism by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 63 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, signifying a shift towards peace and reintegration. Among them were 36 individuals collectively carrying bounties worth over Rs 1.19 crore, according to senior police officials.

The surrender came under the 'Poona Margem' initiative, aimed at transitioning from rehabilitation to social reintegration. Influenced by the state government's policies, 18 women were also among those who turned themselves in to police and CRPF officials.

These cadres were active in various parts of Bastar and bordering Odisha. Their ranks included significant figures like Paklu, Mohan, and his wife Sumitra, all carrying substantial bounties. The state offers Rs 50,000 immediate assistance to each surrendered individual under its rehabilitation plan, as efforts intensify to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

