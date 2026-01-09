Left Menu

Tragic End: Lone Sadhu's Death Sparks Murder Investigation in Hasayan

A 70-year-old man named Amarnath, living alone as a sadhu in Andoli village, was found murdered with his throat slit. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack. A sickle was found near his body, but there were no known disputes or suspects identified yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:25 IST
The quiet village of Andoli was shaken by the discovery of a gruesome murder on Friday. A 70-year-old man named Amarnath was found dead inside his home, his throat brutally slit.

Amarnath, who lived alone after the passing of his wife, had been residing in the village dressed in the attire of a sadhu. Early investigations indicate that he was murdered late Thursday night.

The police, alongside forensic experts and a dog squad, are actively probing the case. Though a sickle was discovered near the body, suggesting its use in the crime, no clear motive or suspect has been identified. The village's residents recall no disputes involving the deceased.

