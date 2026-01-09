Amit Shah Launches AI-Powered National IED Data Management System of NSG

In a major boost to India’s data-driven counter-terrorism architecture, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) of the National Security Guard (NSG) via video conferencing.

The launch event was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Director General of NSG, Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Director Generals of Police from multiple states, underscoring the system’s nationwide operational significance.

From Siloed Records to an AI-Driven National Security Platform

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has made significant progress over the past six years in systematically generating, structuring, and integrating security data. He described NIDMS as a next-generation digital shield against terrorism, designed to fundamentally transform how explosive-related incidents are investigated and analysed.

“For years, critical security data existed in silos,” the Home Minister noted. “We are now connecting these datasets and building advanced AI-based analytical systems. The launch of NIDMS is a decisive milestone in that journey.”

What NIDMS Brings: A Unified, Real-Time Intelligence Backbone

Developed by the NSG, NIDMS is a secure, two-way, fully online national platform that enables:

Real-time uploading of data from IED and explosion incidents anywhere in India

Standardised, structured analysis of incidents

Secure access for NIA, ATS units, state police forces, and all CAPFs

The platform consolidates bomb explosion data dating back to 1999, making it available nationwide for the first time. Using this historical and real-time data, agencies can analyse:

Patterns and trends in explosions

Modus operandi (MO) and circuit designs

Types of explosives used

Inter-linkages between incidents across states and years

This capability allows investigators to move from reactive investigation to predictive, pattern-based counter-terrorism.

One Nation, One Data Repository for Counter-Terror Operations

Shri Amit Shah highlighted that NIDMS is a key pillar of the government’s vision of “One Nation, One Data Repository” for internal security. By acting as a single-click access window to previously fragmented datasets, the platform is expected to significantly improve:

Speed and accuracy of investigations

Evidence-based, scientific prosecution

Inter-agency coordination and intelligence sharing

“The right information must reach the right agency at the right time,” the Home Minister said, adding that NIDMS will dramatically improve both response time and investigative quality.

Part of India’s Expanding Digital Policing and Justice Ecosystem

NIDMS will integrate with India’s rapidly expanding national security and justice technology stack, including:

CCTNS , now connecting nearly 100% of police stations (17,741)

ICJS-2 , based on the principle of One Data–One Entry

e-Courts (22,000 courts)

e-Prisons (2.2 crore prisoner records)

e-Prosecution (2 crore cases)

e-Forensics (31 lakh samples)

NAFIS (1.21 crore fingerprint records)

With AI-driven interoperability across these platforms, India is building a nationwide security grid capable of real-time intelligence fusion.

NSG: From Tactical Excellence to Data Leadership

Calling the NSG a world-class, zero-error force, Shri Amit Shah said the organisation has continuously evolved since its establishment in 1984—moving beyond tactical excellence into data-driven counter-terror leadership.

He noted that NSG’s expanding regional hubs in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and the upcoming Ayodhya hub, will allow commandos to reach any part of the country within 90 minutes, complementing NIDMS’s digital reach with physical rapid-response capability.

Why This Matters: Security Meets AI and Big Data

With NIDMS, India joins a small group of nations deploying large-scale, AI-enabled national databases for explosive threat analysis. The system reflects a shift from isolated policing tools to platform-based national security infrastructure—where data, analytics, and speed are decisive.

Call to Action: Building the Next Layer of Security Tech

The launch opens new opportunities for AI developers, forensic technology firms, cybersecurity specialists, and analytics startups to collaborate within India’s internal security ecosystem.

As India strengthens its digital defences, innovation partnerships, advanced analytics, and secure platform development will play a critical role in shaping the future of counter-terrorism.

With NIDMS, India signals a clear intent: terrorism will be countered not just with force, but with data, intelligence, and technology at scale.