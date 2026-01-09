Russia Strikes Lviv: Inert Missile Attack Sparks Concerns
Russia targeted a workshop in Lviv with an Oreshnik ballistic missile, using inert warheads. The attack caused minor damage to concrete structures but did not elevate radiation levels, according to a Ukrainian official.
In an overnight operation, Russia targeted the workshop of a state enterprise in Lviv using an Oreshnik ballistic missile. The missile, reportedly carrying inert or 'dummy' warheads, led to a series of impacts from small submunitions that caused minor damage to concrete structures.
The attack resulted in cratering within the enterprise's surrounding forest area, leaving behind significant yet non-threatening traces of its assault. A senior Ukrainian official confirmed the incident, emphasizing the limited penetration of concrete structures.
Despite the aggression, background radiation levels in the region have remained stable, maintaining normalcy and avoiding further panic among residents and authorities.
