Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli attacks have killed top Iranian nuclear scientists, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:01 IST
